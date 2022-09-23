Editor's Note

This is the final installment of a seven-part series reported throughout 2022 explaining the Title 25 process in Wyoming, including issues within the system and how it impacts the lives of Wyoming residents.

SHERIDAN — Lacking facilities and mental health staff continues to challenge Sheridan County’s system of caring for involuntarily committed people, but there may be improvements on the horizon. 

Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies are seeking American Rescue Plan Act funding to construct a local crisis stabilization center. Although the center would not solve Wyoming’s lack of mental health care providers, experts said it could be a boon for people in need of mental health services in Sheridan County and the region. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

