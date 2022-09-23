SHERIDAN — Lacking facilities and mental health staff continues to challenge Sheridan County’s system of caring for involuntarily committed people, but there may be improvements on the horizon.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies are seeking American Rescue Plan Act funding to construct a local crisis stabilization center. Although the center would not solve Wyoming’s lack of mental health care providers, experts said it could be a boon for people in need of mental health services in Sheridan County and the region.
What is a crisis stabilization center, and why would it be helpful?
Jennifer White, former clinical director at Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center, said a local crisis stabilization is a missing but “core component” of handling mental health crises.
Crisis stabilization facilities are specialized but non-hospital spaces where people in mental health crises can stay, White said. Such a facility would be staffed by behavioral health professionals; allow patients to medically stabilize and receive therapy resources; and provide inpatient beds specific to an acute, one- to 30-day mental-health-related stay.
Crisis stabilization is one level in the continuum of mental health care, explained Volunteers of America Northern Rockies Chief Operating Officer Heath Steel. Crisis stabilization facilities, like the one VOANR operates in Cheyenne, serve as a nucleus of a particular level of care — crisis stabilization — for people in crisis referred by law enforcement, an inpatient psychiatric facility or private providers.
To construct this kind of facility in Sheridan — or elsewhere in northern Wyoming — would require a full community effort, intense pressure from community stakeholders and a suitable facility, White said.
The infusion of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars — a sum of about $85 million to be disbursed by Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board, after an application process, Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said — may jumpstart the creation of a crisis stabilization facility in Sheridan. Both Sheridan Memorial Hospital and VOANR are looking to use ARPA funds to assist in building a local crisis stabilization center.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital has applied for ARPA funds to build a “front door” for behavioral health in Sheridan County, McCafferty said. The facility would have both a behavioral health urgent care and an EmPATH — Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing — unit to stabilize those in crisis and refer them to outpatient or inpatient treatment, mental health care providers and other facilities or resources.
“It gives us the ability to rightly place people in a system of behavioral health care,” McCafferty said of the potential new facility. “Right now, we’re limited with the resources we have. Because of those limitations, one of the strategies that we use — and people use all across the state — is the involuntary hold.”
The new unit — which would cost about $15 million and provide about eight to 10 inpatient behavioral health beds, according to earlier estimates — would ensure SMH is equipped with the treatment options, facilities and specialists necessary to care for behavioral health patients, McCafferty said.
If the hospital does not receive ARPA funding, McCafferty said constructing the new unit would be “challenging” and the hospital may have to reevaluate its approach.
VOANR, meanwhile, is looking to add 12 crisis stabilization beds to its existing campus in Sheridan to support people in need of crisis intervention in Sheridan and Johnson counties, said VOANR Chief Operating Officer Heath Steel.
Such a facility, which Steel estimated would cost about $2.1 million based on contractor appraisals, would enhance the continuum of care available to people experiencing behavioral health crises in the region, diverting people from inpatient or involuntary holds when appropriate and opening up additional options for county and prosecuting attorneys offices.
Steel said VOANR is ready to move forward with the crisis stabilization beds, hoping to receive ARPA funding or donations from philanthropic supporters.
“VOA is prepared to operationalize this today,” Steel said.
However, a crisis stabilization facility would also require sufficient staff, which White said she’s not sure Wyoming can offer. Due to the shortage of mental health professionals in the state, White said staffing a crisis stabilization facility in northern Wyoming poses the biggest obstacle in building such a facility.
Despite this challenge, both SMH and VOANR officials were confident they can adequately staff new crisis stabilization facilities in Sheridan County. Both McCafferty and Steel said their organizations plan to recruit the clinical staff necessary to run these types of facilities.
What else needs to change?
After seeing the process from the inside, Charlie Falkis said there are two primary things he would change about the Title 25 process.
First, he would increase the level of active care people receive while receiving inpatient treatment. Down time in the acute psychiatric unit left him withdrawn and worsened his mental health, Falkis said.
Second, he would increase the amount of aftercare provided following involuntary commitment. Although Falkis had access to follow-up appointments and additional forms of therapy through the Sheridan VA, he said there are few easy transitions between in- and outpatient programs. Therapy groups are often full, sometimes with long waiting lists. It can be challenging to maintain mental health without this follow-through; formerly committed patients’ mental health can wane again, with potentially disastrous results.
“For a lot of people, mental health is a lifelong process,” Falkis said.
He wished there were more mental health professionals out there to help with that demand.
Since his involuntary stays at the Sheridan VA, Falkis has kept up with his aftercare. There are still days when Falkis lies in bed, barely managing his symptoms, but he tries to keep his mental health process moving forward. He sees a therapist regularly, takes medication and practices mindfulness. He tries to keep a consistent schedule for himself and rest when necessary. He’s found purpose and support.
“In regards to mental health…everyone has a story, and everyone’s story is important. And it does deserve to be heard,” Falkis said.