SHERIDAN — August is approaching, and with it comes the beginning of a new school year for Sheridan County students. Last year, the National Retail Federation estimated the average family spent $864 on school supplies — but local organizations and businesses are offering Sheridanites ways to cut down on back-to-school costs.
Ready, Set, School
On Saturday, Aug. 12, Illuminate Church in downtown Sheridan will open its basement from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for its Ready, Set, School event, where families can browse its Clothing Connections shop. All clothing is free, and there will be a wide range of sizes and styles for all ages. The church will also have giveaways and raffles throughout the day and will offer free haircuts to attendees.
Taylor Green, administrative director at Illuminate Church, said the cost of buying new clothes for growing children can be a heavy financial burden on parents and guardians. She said the goal of Ready, Set, School is to be a resource for individuals who may need help finding clean, affordable outfits for themselves or their children.
“We want to encourage people and give them hope. We’ve had families who have had a flood or a fire … but we’ve also had families whose kids outgrow a size, and it’s just expensive to have to buy brand new things,” Green said. “So that's kind of what we tell people … it doesn't have to be a crisis situation, it can be anyone at any time who just needs free clothing.”
Illuminate Church hosts Clothing Connections open shop hours periodically throughout the year. Families can also call 307-461-9595 to set up individual appointments to browse for work clothes, prom dresses and everything in between.
Real Life Church Backpack Giveaway
On Sunday, Aug. 13 from 3-4 p.m., Real Life Church on W. Fifth St. will be giving away free backpacks filled with basic school supplies. This year, the church will host the giveaway in its physical building instead of Marshall Park — where it was held in previous years — because of the heat.
Lead Pastor Ryan Charest said around 220 backpacks will be available for children to take home. Real Life Church partners with Summit Church and Walmart to provide the backpacks and supplies.
“Everyone needs some encouragement during school, and supplies can get really expensive. The fact that we can help a number of kids go to school with a backpack filled with supplies is just a practical way that we can come beside people and encourage them during this time,” Charest said. “I think a lot of it is just about giving them confidence as they’re walking through the doors and setting them up for success for the whole year.”
Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack Giveaway
Verizon-Cellular Plus, located at 377 Coffeen Ave., will be handing out free backpacks at its store Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to noon while supplies last. The backpacks will be filled with basic school supplies, and children must be accompanied by an adult to receive a backpack. There is a limit of one backpack per student.
Foster Parent Exchange
