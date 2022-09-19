Editor's Note

This is the third installment of a seven-part series reported throughout 2022 explaining the Title 25 process in Wyoming, including issues within the system and how it impacts the lives of Wyoming residents.

SHERIDAN — Law enforcement officials across Sheridan County agree: Calls related to mental health crises — including those that result in Title 25 holds — are growing more frequent. This, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said, can be attributed to insufficient mental health care infrastructure across the state. 

Today, mental health remains one of the primary concerns of Wyoming law enforcement officials, Thompson said. He estimates nearly 50% of all SCSO cases involve some mental health aspect. When Thompson began his career in law enforcement in 1998, that wasn’t the case. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you