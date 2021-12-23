SHERIDAN — While the holiday season typically brings to mind images of Santa carrying a big bag of gifts, for city of Sheridan sanitation staff, it also brings to mind an increase in waste entering the landfill.
Sheridan’s Solid Waste Superintendent Charles Martineau said the waste collection trucks are weighed each day, no matter if it is a holiday, so tracking the increase is pretty simple.
The months with the least amount of waste going into the landfill tend to be the hard winter months of February through April. December and January — leading up to and just after the holiday season — represent an increase in waste each year, with just more than 600 tons going into the landfill each month.
The holiday season, though, isn’t the busiest time of year for Martineau’s crews. When summer events get underway and tourists are in town from June through October, the city’s sanitation staff collect more than 650 tons of waste each month.
Martineau said staff from the recycling line help with waste collection during the busy holiday months, but there is plenty area residents can do to reduce trash.
“When doing their holiday shopping, residents can purchase items that are recyclable, or they can consider using gift bags that can then be repurposed again next year,” Martineau said. “Another way would be to get creative by using paper grocery bags as wrapping paper and fun ribbon to jazz things up. This way, the paper bag can be recycled, and the ribbons repurposed for something else.”
Martineau and other city staff also encouraged area residents to pay attention to items that can be recycled curbside in the blue bins and what cannot.
Common holiday items like real Christmas trees, gift boxes, holiday cards and envelopes can be recycled, but other items like bubble wrap and wrapping paper cannot.
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said the city and its sanitation staff will continue working to be more efficient to prolong the life of the city’s landfill.
Currently, the landfill is expected to meet the needs of area residents until approximately 2078, more than 55 years from now. Martineau added that the city currently has room for one more landfill cell (Cell 10), that will be built in four phases. The first three phases will provide eight to 11 years each of waste disposal and the last phase, he said, will provide approximately 25 years of disposal space.
The more trash kept out of the landfill, though, whether through recycling or less use of materials, the longer the lifespan of the landfill.