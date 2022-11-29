BHE Pre-K Program_CH 001.jpg
Big Horn Elementary School Pre-K teacher Kendra Barney gives Calan Saner a push on the swing during recess Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

BIG HORN — While a local school recently received a grant to support social and emotional learning programs, not all parents agree with the concept. 

Big Horn Elementary School recently received a grant through Blue Cross Blue Shield Wyoming Caring Foundation to help create a learning environment that offers social and emotional support for children, building a culture of responsive, restorative practices that helps students thrive in school and in life.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

