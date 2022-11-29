BIG HORN — While a local school recently received a grant to support social and emotional learning programs, not all parents agree with the concept.
Big Horn Elementary School recently received a grant through Blue Cross Blue Shield Wyoming Caring Foundation to help create a learning environment that offers social and emotional support for children, building a culture of responsive, restorative practices that helps students thrive in school and in life.
BHE was one of seven schools or early learning facilities to receive one of the grants, which totaled $25,000.
“Mental health is just as imperative as physical health and a predictor for overall quality of life,” said Diane Gore, president and CEO at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, in a press release. “We are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to classrooms, schools and school districts across Wyoming.”
BHE administrators recently presented to the Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees about the programs in place to help students.
According to BHE school counselor Alexis Walter and BHE Principal Kathy Powers, the school has several programs to ensure students have a nurturing and welcoming environment in which to learn. The efforts at BHE include morning greetings as students enter the school, schoolwide announcements each day, celebration assemblies, family days and other activities.
“We’ve worked hard on the reading and the writing, but this year we’ve decided we’re going in the right direction with that, so let’s look at the whole child,” Walter said. “And what that means, because we’re learning and growing, is really about more than reading. I think we all know that it’s gaining skills to be successful and having healthy relationships and conflict resolution.”
In some grades, Walter said, students fill out a weekly check-in, evaluating how they are feeling and providing teachers with options to intervene as necessary and giving students noninvasive ways to reach out for help.
Not all parents agree with the methods, though.
At a school board meeting earlier this month, one parent — John Bridges — voiced his concerns about the social emotional teaching in the schools.
He called the whole child approach to teaching “grossly inappropriate” and said he felt the school district was overstepping into areas for which parents should be responsible. He also compared 30-minute life skill classes for the elementary students to counseling sessions and recommended administrators and teachers focus on the students who truly need the interventions versus all students.
“What it really comes down to is that children shouldn’t be forced into weekly group therapy at school with a social worker, without their parents’ knowledge about it,” Bridges told the school board.
At the time, the board didn’t respond to Bridges’ comments, but said they appreciated the feedback.
According to SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride, the elementary counselors teach social skills and character traits that are important for students to be successful in life.
“The idea that these are 'counseling sessions' is not accurate, as group counseling is far different,” Kilbride said. “The sessions are educational, and they've been happening for decades, so it's nothing new.”
He added that SCSD1 has added two counselors and one social worker to support students in the district in recent years.
“I felt like the presentation by BHE highlighted the importance of the work, and how it has been beneficial for our students,” Kilbride added. “We will always look at our programs and examine if there are things we can improve upon, which we will certainly do.”