File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Whitney Benefits Board of Directors voted to change the minimum residency requirement for student loan eligibility from seven years to four years at its December 2022 board meeting.

The change increases the availability of interest-free funding to more students in Sheridan and Johnson counties. The current policy remains with no residence requirement for students who have graduated from a high school in Sheridan or Johnson counties, regardless of years of residency.

