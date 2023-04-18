SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center Jazz Orchestra (WCJO) will perform “JAZZ ON SCREEN!” Saturday at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
The performance is a ticketed event and will be available through livestreaming. Tickets for adults are $25, $15 for seniors and veterans, $10 for students K-12, and $10 to attend the livestream of this event.
WCJO is the professional jazz orchestra-in-residence at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College and is comprised of 19 members of the finest professional jazz musicians in the region, many of whom serve on the faculties of the University of Colorado, Colorado Christian University, Montana State University, Central Washington University, MSU-Billings, Northwest College and Sheridan College. The musical director of WCJO is composer-arranger-trombonist Eric Richards, the director of bands and jazz studies at Sheridan College. Richards’ music for jazz orchestra is published worldwide and has been performed on six continents by professional and educational ensembles.
WCJO’s performance, “JAZZ ON SCREEN!” will present creative jazz music arrangements from classic films, television and anime. The performance will include Henry Mancini’s themes to the films “Charade” and “Days of Wine and Roses,” arranged by Richards, and the “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” classic song, “Moon River,” arranged by Scott Jeppesen. The ensemble will also perform Johnny Mandel’s classic score to the 1958 crime blockbuster “I Want to Live,” Burt Bacharach’s theme to the 1966 film “Alfie,” featuring WCJO’s lead trumpeter, John Harbaugh. The audience will also experience a Brazilian version of the theme of “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood,” arranged by Mike Tomaro, and Lalo Schifrin’s exciting theme to “Mission Impossible.” The concert finale is a high-energy theme to the anime cowboy bebop titled “Tank!”
“This is an opportunity to hear a world-class professional big band performing an outstanding and entertaining concert program,” Richards said. “We hope you can join us.”
To purchase tickets or to learn more about this event, see sheridan.edu/arts or call the WCA Box Office at 307-675-0360.