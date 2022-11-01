Solutions Way
In October, the Northern Wyoming Community College District board approved the sale of two pieces of property to Whitney Benefits. The two properties, one measuring 5 acres and the other 21.08 acres, are located at 1600 Solutions Way. The sale amount was $2,144,000. 

 Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Whitney Benefits board President Roy Garber said the recent land purchase on Solutions Way by the foundation is part of a commitment to support Sheridan College’s new facility to house advanced manufacturing and applied sciences programs.

“Whitney’s purchase of the property, in combination with tentative grant funding, provides funding to Sheridan College as a necessary match to state dollars for this capital remodel,” Garber said recently.

