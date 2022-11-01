SHERIDAN — Whitney Benefits board President Roy Garber said the recent land purchase on Solutions Way by the foundation is part of a commitment to support Sheridan College’s new facility to house advanced manufacturing and applied sciences programs.
“Whitney’s purchase of the property, in combination with tentative grant funding, provides funding to Sheridan College as a necessary match to state dollars for this capital remodel,” Garber said recently.
In October, the Northern Wyoming Community College District board approved the sale of two pieces of property to Whitney Benefits. The two properties, one measuring 5 acres and the other 21.08 acres, are located at 1600 Solutions Way. The sale amount was $2,144,000.
“Current plans for the land are in progress and we are confident it will be used to benefit our community for years to come,” Garber said.
Sheridan College President Walter Tribley said — when the land was being considered as part of a swap with the Wyoming National Guard — the property had been identified as part of the college’s dollar-for-dollar match from the state of Wyoming to renovate the building the college owns on Solutions Way to advance its career and technical education classes and programs.
According to Tribley, the state of Wyoming appropriated $4.8 million toward the Sheridan College Advanced Manufacturing and Applied Sciences Center. This contribution requires a dollar-for-dollar match, making the current budget $9.6 million.
“The college is currently in the design phase, so the budget could change some as decisions are made regarding how to best create learning spaces which support the manufacturing and construction hubs in our city and region,” Tribley said. “The college is grateful for the support from Whitney Benefits, who has agreed to contribute $2.14 million toward the project in exchange for two parcels of land adjacent to the project site.”
Garber said Whitney Benefits is excited to be part of the effort to benefit the Sheridan economy, Sheridan community and Sheridan College.
“We believe this will help Sheridan College provide some unique educational programs that will provide additional opportunities for the area,” he said.
The Advanced Manufacturing and Applied Sciences Center is tentatively planned to open in the fall of 2024.