image
Sheridan Figure Skating Club members Gennah Deutscher, Kairstyn Holden, Natalie Morris and Anatasia Beutler perform the club’s group routine during Tuesday’s practice in preparation for the Ice Show held at Whitney Rink at the M&Ms Center Saturday, March 14, 2020. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Whitney Rink in the M&M's Center will host a number of open skates throughout the holiday break while children are out of school. 

Open skates will take place Dec. 20 through Jan. 2 from 1-2:30 p.m., except for on Dec. 25, Dec. 29 and Jan. 1. 

The rink also has several times available for private rental events. For additional information, a full schedule of events and to reserve the facility, see sheridanice.org or call 307-674-2020.

Whitney Rink in the M&M's Center is located at 475 E. Brundage St.

