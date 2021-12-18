SHERIDAN — Whitney Rink in the M&M's Center will host a number of open skates throughout the holiday break while children are out of school.
Open skates will take place Dec. 20 through Jan. 2 from 1-2:30 p.m., except for on Dec. 25, Dec. 29 and Jan. 1.
The rink also has several times available for private rental events. For additional information, a full schedule of events and to reserve the facility, see sheridanice.org or call 307-674-2020.
Whitney Rink in the M&M's Center is located at 475 E. Brundage St.