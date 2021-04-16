2-27-21COVID.jpg
Brady Fanning administers a first-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Becky Martini on Feb. 24, 2021. The vaccine has been opened to all county residents in priority phases 1A through 1C.

 Stephen Dow

SHERIDAN — The COVID-19 vaccine continues to circulate through Sheridan County, with a total of 16,380 doses distributed as of April 12, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

A breakdown of four age groups in Sheridan County as of April 9 shows how many people in those groups had received a single vaccination, and how many had received full coverage. The numbers include statistics from Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan County Public Health and the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care Center.

The vaccination numbers change daily, according to Lekan Ajayi, director of lean transformation at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, and the following numbers are not up-to-date. Rather, they are intended as a moment-in-time snapshot of vaccine delivery in the community. 

 For up-to-date distribution numbers, see the WDH website.

Go online to schedule your vaccination at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Vaccines can also be scheduled by calling 307-675-4471 and leaving your name, date of birth and phone number.

Age group: 16 to 24

First dose received: 310

Completed treatment: 158

Age group: 25 to 44

First dose received: 1,392

Completed treatment: 1,101

Age group: 45 to 64

First dose received: 2,557

Completed treatment: 2,139

Age group: 65 and older

First dose received: 4,518

Completed treatment: 4,331

