SHERIDAN — The COVID-19 vaccine continues to circulate through Sheridan County, with a total of 16,380 doses distributed as of April 12, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
A breakdown of four age groups in Sheridan County as of April 9 shows how many people in those groups had received a single vaccination, and how many had received full coverage. The numbers include statistics from Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan County Public Health and the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care Center.
The vaccination numbers change daily, according to Lekan Ajayi, director of lean transformation at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, and the following numbers are not up-to-date. Rather, they are intended as a moment-in-time snapshot of vaccine delivery in the community.
For up-to-date distribution numbers, see the WDH website.
Go online to schedule your vaccination at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Vaccines can also be scheduled by calling 307-675-4471 and leaving your name, date of birth and phone number.
Age group: 16 to 24
First dose received: 310
Completed treatment: 158
Age group: 25 to 44
First dose received: 1,392
Completed treatment: 1,101
Age group: 45 to 64
First dose received: 2,557
Completed treatment: 2,139
Age group: 65 and older
First dose received: 4,518
Completed treatment: 4,331