SHERIDAN — The lack of use of vehicle restraints contributed heavily to the number of road fatalities in Wyoming in 2022.

Fatal crash statistics through November 2022 showed out of 123 fatalities in 107 fatal crashes, 62 were attributed to not using occupant restraints, with 41 involving rollover crashes, 17 involving multi-car collisions and four involving fixed objects. Of the 62 who perished from not using proper restraints, 14 were younger than 21 years old.

