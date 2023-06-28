SHERIDAN — With regular heavy rain comes wet roads posing potential risks for hydroplaning while driving. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol officials shared tips and information on safely navigating wet roads and what to do in the event of a hydroplane.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Roascio defined hydroplaning as the build-up of water between the tires and the road surface, resulting in a loss of directional control of the vehicle, posing a similar hazard to ice.
“Hydroplaning situations can be comparable to winter driving conditions. Just as road conditions in winter can deteriorate rapidly, so can dry roads due to rainfall. Water can pool quickly on the roadway and be difficult to see,” Roascio said.
Sheridan County Undersheriff Devereaux Johnson said it takes less water on a road surface to potentially cause a hydroplane than one might think, especially at higher speeds. When it’s raining or the road is visibly wet, there’s almost always potential for hydroplaning.
While it’s important to reduce speed as a means to avoid hydroplaning, Johnson said a common mistake people make is slamming on the brakes or over-correcting the steering wheel, sometimes resulting in serious accidents.
“The best way I’ve heard it described is you’ll feel like your vehicle is floating, like you don’t have a lot of control… When people do realize that it’s occurring, our natural reaction is to slow down, so everyone slams on the brakes and thinks, ‘OK, I need to get my vehicle stopped,’ when slamming on your brakes or oversteering is actually the worst thing you can do,” Johnson said. “When you slam on your brakes and oversteer, when the vehicle reconnects with the pavement, people can roll the vehicle or cause an accident.”
Roascio said hydroplaning can be avoided by reducing speed, turning off cruise control, staying alert for pools of water ahead and ensuring the vehicle’s tires have sufficient tread.
“The tread in the tires channels water away from the center of the tire and allows the tire to maintain contact with the roadway,” Roascio said. “Regular vehicle maintenance [ensures] your vehicle is ready for whatever road conditions Mother Nature throws at it.”
In the event of active hydroplaning, Roascio said it’s important to stay calm, let off the accelerator, steady the steering wheel and “ride it out” while the vehicle naturally reduces speed.
“I think we’re all probably a little guilty, when you’re trying to get somewhere and you want to speed up a bit… but what I try to teach is just to slow down,” Johnson said. “It’s inconvenient sometimes, but with snow, heavy rain and any other kind of weather event, your best option is to slow down.”
