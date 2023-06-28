06.23. Hydroplaning_SK 001.jpg
In this photo illustration a driver powers through a puddle of deep standing water Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — With regular heavy rain comes wet roads posing potential risks for hydroplaning while driving. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol officials shared tips and information on safely navigating wet roads and what to do in the event of a hydroplane.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Roascio defined hydroplaning as the build-up of water between the tires and the road surface, resulting in a loss of directional control of the vehicle, posing a similar hazard to ice.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

