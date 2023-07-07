SHERIDAN — High winds, a year-round norm for the state of Wyoming, can become an unexpected hazard for motorists. During the season of increased travel and tourism, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office officials shared information and reminders on how to safely navigate extreme conditions.
No specific wind speed can be said to be hazardous for every vehicle on the road, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Roascio. Staying safe on the road during high wind events takes the consideration of many factors such as vehicle size, vehicle weight and the ability of the individual driver.
Like other extreme weather conditions, high winds can pose a threat to any driver, regardless of the vehicle — particularly vulnerable, Roascio said, are semi trucks and other commercial vehicles with high surface areas. Roascio said commercial vehicles often have thin walls on their trailers to allow them to store more items at a lower weight. When the trailer is empty, the center of mass is low to ground and the vehicle becomes especially vulnerable to blow-overs.
“When the wind pushes on the trailer perpendicularly, the trailer becomes a sail and gets pushed onto its side, taking the cab with it,” Roascio said.
On a smaller scale, Undersheriff Devereaux Johnson said the same logic applies to personal vehicles. A large pickup truck would be more vulnerable to resistance from the wind than a small passenger vehicle, especially if equipped with tires unfit for the conditions.
“When a truck has tall tread block tires, like mountain tires with all-terrain tread, that can throw some additional issues your way,” Johnson said. “It’ll push you a little more in the wind, so you need to make sure your tires are properly inflated so that you’re getting the best traction.”
Roascio said drivers should be aware that wind gusts can be unpredictable, varying in speed and direction on a whim. Because of this, it’s important to stay vigilant while correcting the wheel to compensate for wind resistance.
“When traveling on one stretch of roadway the wind may be pushing you to the left, but a few miles up the road, the wind now may be pushing your vehicle to the right,” Roascio said. “Passing vehicles or objects may change the wind direction. When going under an overpass the wind may stop and the driver needs to be able to make the adjustment from having to hold the steering wheel to one side or the other to having no resistance at all, then back to having resistance as they exit the underpass.”
High speed winds can cause more issues for motorists than just resistance, Johnson said. Especially on county roads, high winds can stir up dust that can impede visibility similar to dense fog.
“Any experienced driver has been in that really dense fog when it’s like, ‘Man, I can’t see more than 25 to 50 yards ahead of me,’ and that might sound like a lot, but when you’re going 65-70 miles per hour, you’re covering that distance in no time at all,” Johnson said. “Turn your lights on. Even if they’re automatic, make sure that they’re actually activated… so you have better visibility for yourself and oncoming traffic.”
Johnson said the risk doesn’t always end upon arrival to one’s destination. Extreme winds can quickly turn a shady parking spot under the trees into a hazard due to falling branches.
Similarly to any other extreme weather event, Roascio said planning ahead can help to prepare for a trip on what might be windy roads. Wind speeds sometimes reach extremes that require roads to be partially or fully closed. If possible, Roascio said, avoid travel during high wind warnings. If making the trip anyway, Roascio said it’s important to reduce speed and distractions in the vehicle and ensure any objects on the outside of the vehicle are secure.
“We don’t necessarily have the benefit of a public transportation system like a train that’s going to take you from Sheridan to Gillette,” Johnson said. “If the interstates and highways are open and you have to make that trip… plan ahead, watch for severe weather, know what’s going to come your way and be alert.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.