07.07 high winds SK 001.jpg
Buy Now

Traffic carries on as a windsock stands by Friday, July 7, 2023. High winds, a common weather event in Wyoming, can spell trouble for motorists if not approached carefully.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — High winds, a year-round norm for the state of Wyoming, can become an unexpected hazard for motorists. During the season of increased travel and tourism, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office officials shared information and reminders on how to safely navigate extreme conditions.

No specific wind speed can be said to be hazardous for every vehicle on the road, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Roascio. Staying safe on the road during high wind events takes the consideration of many factors such as vehicle size, vehicle weight and the ability of the individual driver.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you