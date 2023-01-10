road stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Graphics

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Highway Patrol will provide lateral officers with a shortened onboarding-style training as part of ongoing recruitment efforts. 

The shortened training is unprecedented for the WHP. It gives an applicant a chance to transfer to the patrol from another agency and return to the road in as little as four weeks. This training will also provide an applicant with an easier transition without causing significant strain on their family. 

