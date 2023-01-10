CHEYENNE — Wyoming Highway Patrol will provide lateral officers with a shortened onboarding-style training as part of ongoing recruitment efforts.
The shortened training is unprecedented for the WHP. It gives an applicant a chance to transfer to the patrol from another agency and return to the road in as little as four weeks. This training will also provide an applicant with an easier transition without causing significant strain on their family.
The WHP is also offering new applicants more pay. The new pay will be around $4 more an hour for new hires and an extra $2 more for officers professionally certified within Wyoming or the equivalent in another state. The patrol has openings throughout the state, so now is a great time to apply.
“We want to be able to attract the best people possible,” said Sgt. Beck with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “We’re looking for talented, dedicated individuals who want to make a difference in their communities — and we’re offering them an unprecedented opportunity to do just that.”
The Wyoming Highway Patrol will also provide free housing for applicants at its live-in academy, paid-for equipment, uniform and meals provided each day at no cost to the recruit.
The application process will cover a written entry test, oral board evaluations, physical agility testing, psychological testing and truth detection test.
“The greatest part of being a Wyoming State Trooper is the freedom we have each shift to decide what our role in public safety will look like,” said WHP Captain Dave Wagener, a 21-year veteran.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol’s mission is to serve and protect the traveling public while earning their trust and respect through compassion and professionalism.
For more information, contact Sgt. Beck, public relations and recruitment, at 307-777-4306, or apply online at bit.ly/3VYw5s8.