SHERIDAN — Sheridanites were feeling bat to the bone Thursday night at South Park Recreation Area, where local organizations and the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute joined forces to teach the public about the world’s only flying mammal.

The event is a collaborative effort between the Sheridan Community Land Trust, the UW Biodiversity Institute and Science Kids — a Sheridan program that provides outdoor science education to children.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you