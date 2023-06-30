SHERIDAN — Sheridanites were feeling bat to the bone Thursday night at South Park Recreation Area, where local organizations and the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute joined forces to teach the public about the world’s only flying mammal.
The event is a collaborative effort between the Sheridan Community Land Trust, the UW Biodiversity Institute and Science Kids — a Sheridan program that provides outdoor science education to children.
The Bat Walk in the Park is part of the “Unplug” event series hosted by Science Kids and SCLT. The series has been in existence since 2016. Other upcoming Unplug activities this summer will include interactive discovery sessions about herons and mud, bugs and fish.
Chris Vrba, director of marketing and development for SCLT, said the philosophy behind the Unplug events is to help people — especially children — get out of the house and engage with nature.
“The idea has always been to find ways to get kids away from screens, and get them into meaningful learning moments … and these activities are fun for all ages, 2 to 102,” Vrba said. “We live in our beautiful Bighorns backyard. What better opportunities are there than to take in this magnificent place we call home? Andd all the better to learn while you’re out here doing it.”
At the bat walk, a group of more than a dozen people of all ages gathered as the sun set to listen to Mason Lee, a senior project coordinator for the biodiversity institute, discuss why bats are so important to the ecosystem of Wyoming — and the world. She busted common myths about bats and said they’re particularly important in rural areas because they help control bug populations by eating them.
Lee passed around a bat skeleton for attendees to examine and showed the group how to use equipment that helps humans listen for bat noises, as bats often communicate using very high sound frequencies called echolocation. After the informational introduction, participants set off on a walk through South Park to try and spot bats, using Lee’s technology and expertise to help them identify various species.
Science Kids Executive Director Julie Rieder said the public enjoys the bat walk because the interactive event gives everyone a chance to express their fascination with the small, elusive creatures.
“Because bats are echolocating at frequencies that we can’t hear with our ears, and because [Lee] comes with equipment that helps convert it into something we can hear and see on a screen, it’s just intriguing,” Rieder said. “It’s like peeking into a world you couldn’t see otherwise.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.