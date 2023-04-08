SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Fencing Initiative exists to connect different agencies and identify and accomplish wildlife conservation projects through fence modifications or removal. Last year the initiative helped with four projects in Sheridan County that removed miles of unneeded fencing. This summer, there are three more projects planned to remove fencing in Sheridan and Johnson counties.
The Bighorn Fencing Initiative is comprised of the U.S. Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Mule Deer Foundation, Sheridan Community Land Trust and other organizations.
The initiative is geared toward projects that repair, modify and remove fencing on public and private lands to reduce wildlife deaths and help sustain wildlife migration. The initiative relies on volunteers in the community to help complete projects and provide improved access to wildlife. Last year, SCLT partnered with John C. Schiffer Collaborative School students to remove wildlife fencing.
Fences can have a significant impact on wildlife, as animals can become entangled in the wire or be unable to cross which can lead to starvation. This happens due to loose wires or fences designed without wildlife in mind.
“For every two-and-a-half miles per fence, they found on average that one ungulate dies getting tangled up every year,” SCLT Conservation Program Manager Meghan Kent said.
Two ungulates also die on average for every two-and-a-half miles per fence from not being able to cross and getting separated from their mother.
Modifications include expanding the space to at least 12 inches between the top two wires, regulating fence height for wildlife to jump over and adding a “goat rail,” which is a PVC pipe used to secure the bottom wire to the post to allow for animals like young wildlife to cross under the fence.
The projects the wildlife fencing initiative undertakes encompass this work but mainly include removing fencing that is no longer used or is damaged.
“There are tons of modifications to make fences wildlife friendly while still providing its original purpose,” Kent said. “A fence that is wildlife friendly but isn’t doing the job that the landowner needs to do isn’t going to work.”