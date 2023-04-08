SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Fencing Initiative exists to connect different agencies and identify and accomplish wildlife conservation projects through fence modifications or removal. Last year the initiative helped with four projects in Sheridan County that removed miles of unneeded fencing. This summer, there are three more projects planned to remove fencing in Sheridan and Johnson counties.

The Bighorn Fencing Initiative is comprised of the U.S. Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Mule Deer Foundation, Sheridan Community Land Trust and other organizations.

