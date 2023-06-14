12-11-20 cwd sampling 3web.jpg
Deer lymph node glands sit in a plastic casing after being removed by a Sheridan Police Department officer Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2020. SPD officers part of the deer management program send samples to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to test for chronic wasting disease.

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory tested 6,701 samples from big game animals for chronic wasting disease in 2022. Testing was completed earlier this year and samples were submitted from throughout the state. CWD was not detected in 5,875 samples and 826 samples were positive. Some samples submitted were not testable. 

Jessica Jennings-Gaines, Game and Fish wildlife disease specialist, said those numbers are based on submissions from hunters, road-killed animals and animals found dead or in poor condition. 

