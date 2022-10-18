SHERIDAN — If you’ve ever knocked your shin or knee on a trailer hitch, you know. If you’ve ever pulled a trailer and had to listen to the racket as you barreled down the highway, you know.
Darwin Williamson knows. He’s done both. After spending his youth learning to mechanic with his dad, years in the oil field and more time running his own business installing garage doors — pulling a trailer has always been part of his life.
Now, he’s working to solve both problems, increase safety and launch a new business — Solid Hitch.
Williamson is one of six finalists for the 2022 IMPACT Sheridan Start-Up Challenge, which is well underway. The other finalists are Louisa Crosby of Gannett Health, Alaina Gross and Izzy Haas of I Call Shotgun, Marissa Logan of Cannoli Bliss, Zac Sexton, Rodney Fought and Brad Williams of O. clarkii Reels and Megan Welles of Horsewell.
All six teams are spending the next few weeks working with IMPACT Sheridan to continue developing their plans and respond to judge questions and feedback that were provided during the semifinal round. In addition to the possibility of seed funding, a Pitch Night will allow each of them to showcase and promote their ideas to a live audience while competing for seed money for their businesses.
The seed money could prove key for Williamson, who said his primary challenge right now for Solid Hitch is securing capital to place initial orders. He has secured a company that can cast the parts needed for his patented hitch design and he has shown the product to a number of businesses and individuals for feedback.
“All of the design work to put this into production is done,” Williamson said Monday from his shop in Sheridan. “Funding is the primary issue, having money to put orders in.”
After that, Williamson is confident his hitch will sell itself.
While most standard trailer hitches rely on a single pin to hold a trailer in place, the pin and the hole in which it sits become worn over time. This creates extra space around the pin and therefore extra wiggle room for the hitch to move, create noise and potential safety hazards if they snap.
Williamson’s hitch has a sturdier design and allows individuals with certain drop-down tailgates to fully utilize those tailgates without the hitch impeding their opening.
Williamson said while the company he is currently looking at utilizing for casting parts is in China due to significantly cheaper production costs, he hopes to someday bring that part of the business back to Wyoming.
“Right now I want to make sure anyone who wants one can get one,” Williamson said of why he chose the cheaper casting option. “I want to keep everything in Wyoming. It’s home.”
Williamson has 21 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He wants them to have the same opportunities growing up that he had.
“Our youth need jobs,” he said. “They need the opportunity to work locally and hopefully that’s in a variety of areas.”
For now, though, Williamson will continue working with an engineer in Big Horn and other business partners around the community and state, including the experts supporting Sheridan’s Start-Up Challenge.