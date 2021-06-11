SHERIDAN — Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site staff will host a guided tour of the facility June 24.
Starting at 6 p.m. at the site, visitors will engage in a walking tour guided by local historian Bob Wilson, former curator, interpreter and superintendent at Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site. Wilson boasts in-depth knowledge of the fort and associated events, according to a press release.
The tour will last about one-and-a-half hours and costs $4 for Wyoming residents and $8 for nonresidents. Children 18 and younger are free, and no reservations are required to attend.
Fort Phil Kearny is located at 528 Wagon Box Road in Banner.