Fort phil kearny
Buy Now
File photo

SHERIDAN — Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site staff will host a guided tour of the facility June 24. 

Starting at 6 p.m. at the site, visitors will engage in a walking tour guided by local historian Bob Wilson, former curator, interpreter and superintendent at Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site. Wilson boasts in-depth knowledge of the fort and associated events, according to a press release. 

The tour will last about one-and-a-half hours and costs $4 for Wyoming residents and $8 for nonresidents. Children 18 and younger are free, and no reservations are required to attend. 

Fort Phil Kearny is located at 528 Wagon Box Road in Banner. 

Tags

Recommended for you