CHEYENNE — On Thursday, members of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Revenue Committee stood alongside the state’s burgeoning wind energy industry by voting down a bill that could have increased its tax burden.
House Bill 108, would have increased the state’s existing wind generation tax by 100% and eliminated an existing three-year tax exemption for new projects. Wyoming currently charges a $1 per megawatt hour electricity tax on wind facilities after three years of operation, which generates a little more than $4 million a year, according to the Wyoming Department of Revenue.
The tax increase would have raised an extra $11.5 million for the state’s general fund and $3.1 million for distribution to local counties each year, according to the Legislative Service Office.
Considering federal subsidies received by wind energy companies, an extra dollar per megawatt hour seemed like a relatively small sacrifice for companies to make, according to bill sponsor Rep. Timothy Hallinan, R-Gillette.
“The federal government gives a $25-per-megawatt-hour subsidy for the production of wind generation,” Hallinan said. “And this bill would only amount to about 9% of that $25. So the federal government has provided a huge benefit to these companies, and we’re asking for just one dollar in recompense for our state.”
During public comment, legislators heard from those on both sides of the debate. Some commenters expressed concern about what the changes could mean for the industry’s future development in the state while others said it was time for the wind industry to pay their fair share.
Dan Neal, with the Wyoming Energy Forum, spoke in favor of the bill.
“Industry opposes the tax, we get that, but we disagree with their continuing claims that for some reason the Legislature should end its efforts to tax the industry,” Neal said. “…That’s the nature of corporations. Their object is to protect the bottom line. Our object, and yours, is to make sure the state’s interests are met.”
Miria White, Albany County resident, agreed and said increasing the tax burden on wind energy was in the state’s best interest.
“The financial situation the state finds itself in could be helped by this tax increase,” White said. “…I say support this bill and give the general Legislature an opportunity to decide if they need more revenue to balance budget cuts coming from an industry that can well afford it.”
On the other hand, Wyoming Business Alliance President Cindy DeLancey argued the tax increase could do irreparable damage for the industry.
“Building these projects and getting them across the finish line is hard,” DeLancey said. “…We need to be thinking of every opportunity we can to not add additional barriers to ways to produce non-mineral revenue. We need to be opening our doors and welcoming these projects. Our extraction industry is under regulatory assault, we know that, and wind and renewables will be a part of the energy conversation for the foreseeable future. (We need to) position ourselves in a way to welcome these projects and benefit from them.”
Mark Eisele, a Cheyenne-area rancher with wind turbines on his property, agreed the committee should proceed with caution.
“You’ve got to be careful killing the goose that lays the golden egg,” Eisele said.
After an hour-and-a-half of public comment and discussion, House Bill 108 died in a 7-2 vote.