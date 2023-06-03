SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Pilots Association has a renewed focus on providing a pathway to aviation for young learners in Northwestern Wyoming.
The SPA gained nonprofit status in February, and will announce its two Fred M. Barton Scholarship recipients at the second annual Wings and Wheels Hangar Invitational from 5-10 p.m. Saturday.
Open to 250 attendees aged 16 and older, the event will feature live music, catering from the Shabby Shack, classic cars and airplanes on the ramp and a live auction. Every dollar earned Saturday will support two annual scholarships that “enable a qualified and committed local commercial pilot and aircraft maintenance technician to receive training costs covered by the SPA,” according to the SPA.
SPA President JT Granger said that the organization was founded in 2013, but is now a federally recognized nonprofit organization located at Sheridan County Airport. Its mission is to “promote aviation awareness and demonstrate the impact of aviation on the community through annual events and activities.”
The SPA began as a membership-oriented organization, but Granger said leadership has recently refocused on education.
“A main initiative for us is … to raise money to give back to aviation in the form of scholarships for young adults in Northern Wyoming,” he said. “We hope to help young pilots offset costs when they are training to pursue a career in aviation.”
The SPA received around 10 applications for its scholarships this year, and the Wings & Wheels event will raise funds for a new round of applicants. Since the pandemic, Granger said, there was a significant retirement wave from pilots and maintenance technicians in the industry.
“The industry needs hundreds of thousands of people in the next generation,” he said. “People who travel might have experienced pilot shortages, delays due to maintenance issues … We need people in the industry.”
Granger said those interested in aviation can experience flight through the SPA flight simulators by appointment. The SPA has given tours to local schools and leaders are working on high school curriculum materials.
“We are trying to provide a pathway to kids locally to aviation when that has not happened in the past,” Granger said.
The SPA will host two other events this year, including a family-friendly open house Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a fly-in in December. The August event will feature military planes and youth events, Granger said.