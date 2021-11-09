SHERIDAN — Pending Sheridan City Council approval next week, the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo is set to return to downtown Sheridan in February.
During Monday’s city council study session, Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker said the event is currently scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 19.
If approved by the council, this will be the third winter rodeo and the first since 2020 due to COVID-19 health concerns, Parker said.
Once again, Parker is asking for the city’s approval of the use of a section of Broadway Street — stretching from Luminous Brewhouse to Black Tooth Brewing Company — for the event, along with associated course construction and cleanup.
For the city, the event costs less than $20,000 a year, with costs incurred for the clean-up work and snow removal associated with the project, Parker said.
The benefits of the event to the city far exceed the expense, Parker argued.Parker noted the winter rodeo has helped invigorate Sheridan during what is traditionally the slowest month of the year for the local economy. Parker said 2020’s event led to somewhere between $2 and $4 million in spending in Sheridan.
During the event’s first year in 2019, 6,282 people visited and shopped on Broadway Street during the one-day skijoring event, Parker said. This is just less than the 6,341 visitors Broadway saw throughout the entire month of February in 2018.
In addition to increasing spending in the community, the event also serves as a way to jumpstart ticket sales for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo in the summer, Parker said. The 2020 winter event saw $34,000 in advanced tickets sold for the summer rodeo.
“The first and second WYO Winter Rodeos represent some of the largest single-day events in Sheridan County’s history,” Parker said. “From our standpoint, it’s a pretty big success, and we would request that we can continue holding this event for this year and years to come.”
A full schedule of winter rodeo events — which is expected to include not only the annual skijoring event, but live music, Nordic and fat bike races, family sled and ski days and Sheridan Hawks games — will be released in the next few weeks once the city council approves the event, Parker said.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
In an effort to increase fiscal responsibility, the city of Sheridan is switching its banking provider.
During the study session, city treasurer Karen Burtis recommended the city convert its bank accounts from First Interstate Bank to First Federal Bank and Trust.
Earlier this year, First Interstate Bank dropped its guaranteed interest rate from 0.5% to 0.1%, Burtis said. As a result of this, the city incurred more than $3,000 in banking fees each month. Those banking fees were previously offset by the interest rate, Burtis said.
“In order to be accountable to the citizens and a good steward of the funds of the city, we thought it was prudent to start investigating other banking options,” Burtis said.
First Federal Bank is expected to offer an interest rate of 0.4% and will be able to meet the city’s other banking needs, Burtis said.
Councilors gave Burtis permission to move forward with the change during the study session, and several spoke favorably of their own experiences with the bank.
“I bank at First Federal, and they’ve always been great to me, and I’m sure they’ll be great partners for the city,” Mayor Rich Bridger said.