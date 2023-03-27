SHERIDAN — Winter weather is pushing into the spring season in Sheridan, forcing closures, delays and drifts throughout the county Monday morning.
Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 3 announced two-hour delays, Sheridan County Courthouse delayed opening its doors until 10 a.m. and Interstate 90 remained closed to vehicle traffic between Sheridan to Buffalo and Sheridan to Ucross.
According to the National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, Sheridan County had accumulated up to 9.7 inches in Big Horn, 9.5 inches in Story, 8 inches in Dayton and 7.4 inches in Sheridan.
Weather reports indicate snow will break until Thursday, when it's anticipated to begin again Thursday evening through Friday at noon, stop Saturday and continue again Sunday through Monday, April 3.
Wyoming Department of Transportation advises drivers to slow down and turn off cruise control, and pedestrians to take care walking.
The Sheridan Press carriers will do their best to deliver down side streets, but there may be delays in receiving home-delivered newspapers today.