03-27-23 winter weatherweb.jpg
Snow continues to fall on Main Street Monday, March 27, 2023. Snow accumulations reached 9 inches over the weekend, while more is headed Sheridan County's way this weekend.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Winter weather is pushing into the spring season in Sheridan, forcing closures, delays and drifts throughout the county Monday morning. 

Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 3 announced two-hour delays, Sheridan County Courthouse delayed opening its doors until 10 a.m. and Interstate 90 remained closed to vehicle traffic between Sheridan to Buffalo and Sheridan to Ucross. 

