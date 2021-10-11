SHERIDAN — A winter storm warning is in effect for Sheridan County and surrounding areas from 6 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana.
Heavy wet snow is expected for Sheridan foothills, Bighorn Canyon, Lodge Grass, Pryor, Wyola, Sheridan, Dayton, Ranchester and Big Horn.
Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous, according to NWS. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible in some locations, especially at night, and could impact morning or evening commutes.
NWS staff suggests keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency if you must travel.