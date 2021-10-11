Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%.

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.