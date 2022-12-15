SHERIDAN — Sheridan County residents, along with others throughout the state and parts of Montana, have endured winter weather advisories and cancellations this week.
The National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, initially issued a blizzard warning at the beginning of the week, later changing it to a winter weather advisory that has spanned the rest of the week.
NWS snow totals showed up to 18 inches accumulated in Story, up to 13.7 inches in Big Horn, up to 13 inches in Sheridan, up to 11.6 inches in Clearmont and up to 5 inches in Ranchester.
Sheridan College and its affiliate campus in Johnson County closed Tuesday through Thursday so far this week, and Sheridan County School District 3 utilized virtual learning Tuesday through Thursday. Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 2 initiated early releases Tuesday. SCSD2 called a late start Thursday, while SCSD1 canceled school completely due to weather conditions and road closures.
City of Sheridan and Sheridan County closed operations at 1 p.m. Tuesday for weather, but remained open the rest of the week.
Road closures affected travel this week, including Thursday morning's closure of Interstate 90 from Buffalo to the Montana border and U.S. Highway 14 from Sheridan to Ucross.
The Sheridan Press actively updates weather alerts online at thesheridanpress.com and on Facebook and Twitter. Stay up to date on weather conditions, predictions and changes online throughout the rest of the week.
Next week, NWS predicts bitter cold temperatures, with lows reaching into the negatives and highs not rising much above 0.