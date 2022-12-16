Downtown Sheridan winter stock
Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Winter weather continues to affect Sheridan County. 

Snowfall accumulations — according to the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. a.m. Thursday — in Sheridan reached 15 inches; Big Horn accumulated 15.1 inches; Story accumulated 19.5 inches; Ranchester accumulated 5 inches (as of 8 a.m. Tuesday); and Clearmont accumulated 11.6 inches (as of 7 a.m. Wednesday). 

