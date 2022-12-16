SHERIDAN — Winter weather continues to affect Sheridan County.
Snowfall accumulations — according to the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. a.m. Thursday — in Sheridan reached 15 inches; Big Horn accumulated 15.1 inches; Story accumulated 19.5 inches; Ranchester accumulated 5 inches (as of 8 a.m. Tuesday); and Clearmont accumulated 11.6 inches (as of 7 a.m. Wednesday).
A snow alert has been declared from Thursday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at noon. No parking on designated snow routes during this time. The city will be removing snow on these routes.
Here are the most recent weather updates from Sheridan County.
U.S. National Weather Service
The National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, issued a winter weather advisory for Sheridan, Big Horn, Ranchester, Clearmont, Wyola, Dayton, Pryor and Lodge Grass through 5 p.m. Thursday.
Blowing snow will reduce visibility down to a mile at times. Drifting snow may make roads difficult to travel.
Slow dow, be prepared for slick roads and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5-1-1.
Schools
• Sheridan County School District 2 will resume as normal Friday except for Story Elementary School, which is on a two-hour delay. Buses will have normal pick up on all routes except the following rural routes, that will be on a two-hour delay on the out-of-town portions: 9, 10, 12, 17, 20, 23 and 27.
• Sheridan College and Sheridan College in Johnson County will be operating under normal business hours Friday. Classes will continue as scheduled.
Students are asked to check their sheridan.edu email and/or Canvas for specifics regarding end-of-year exams, projects, etc.
Wyoming Department of Transportation road conditions
• All roads in Sheridan County are open but include advisories of slick in spots, drifted snow, snowfall, strong winds and blowing snow.