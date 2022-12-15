SHERIDAN — Weather continues to affect business
Snowfall accumulations — according to the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. Tuesday — in Sheridan reached 7 inches; Big Horn accumulated 6.8 inches; Story accumulated 6 inches; Ranchester accumulated 5 inches; and Clearmont accumulated 3.6 inches.
Here are the most recent weather updates from Sheridan County.
U.S. National Weather Service
The National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, issued a winter weather advisory for Sheridan, Big Horn, Ranchester, Clearmont, Wyola, Dayton, Pryor and Lodge Grass through 5 p.m. Thursday.
Blowing snow will reduce visibility down to a mile at times. Drifting snow may make roads difficult to travel.
Slow dow, be prepared for slick roads and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5-1-1.
Schools
• Sheridan County School District 3 announced virtual school Thursday for all students kindergarten through 12th grade.
• Sheridan County School District 1 will not have school Thursday due to drifting snow and road closures.
• Sheridan County School District 2 is on a two-hour delay. All in-town buses will operate two hours later than the normal schedule. Out-of-town buses will not run today and those student absences will be excused.
• Sheridan College and Sheridan College in Johnson County are closed Thursday due to weather. All classes and activities at all SC and SCJC locations will be postponed or canceled. Students are encouraged to reach out to instructors with any questions.
Wyoming Department of Transportation road conditions
• Interstate 90: Closed from Buffalo to the Montana state line.
• U.S. Highway 14 closed between Sheridan and Ucross.
• All other roads in Sheridan County include advisories of slick in spots, drifted snow, snowfall, strong winds and blowing snow.
Government
• Sheridan County Courthouse will maintain normal operating hours Thursday.
• Sheridan City Hall will maintain normal operating hours Thursday.
A snow alert has been declared from Thursday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at noon. No parking on designated snow routes during this time. The city will be removing snow on these routes.
• The Hub on Smith will maintain normal operating hours Wednesday.