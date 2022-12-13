SHERIDAN — Northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana remain under a winter weather advisory until Thursday morning. Here are the most recent weather updates from around the county.
U.S. National Weather Service
Significant areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected as winds gust to 45 mph, according to the U.S. National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana. Blizzard conditions will continue through Wednesday night. Many locations in the area will see more than a foot of snow by Thursday morning with large snow drifts.
Schools
• Sheridan County School District 3 announced virtual school Tuesday for all students kindergarten through 12th grade.
"While we could get students to school this morning, by afternoon we may not be able to get them home," said a post from SCSD3's Facebook page. "Again, today will be a virtual day for SCSD3."
• Sheridan County School District 1 has not announced changes to its school day at this time. For additional information, see the district website.
• Sheridan County School District 2 has not announced changes to its school day at this time. For additional information, see the district website.
• All Sheridan College locations in Sheridan and Buffalo will be operating under normal business hours today. Classes will continue as scheduled. Students and employees are encouraged to let their instructor/supervisor know as soon as possible if you are unable to make it to class or work.
Wyoming Department of Transportation road conditions
Interstate 90, Highway 14, Highway 16 and I-25 all remain open with advisories of slick roads, snowfall, blowing snow, black ice and drifted snow.
Government
Sheridan County Emergency Management issued a blizzard warning Monday, advising Sheridan County residents to prepare for conditions as necessary.
The office advised power, gas and communications may be affected. Some roads may not be plowed and will be closed; avoid travel if possible. Cold temperatures and high winds, along with heavy snow, will have significant impacts.
Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your hoe with a gas stovetop or oven.