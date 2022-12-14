SHERIDAN — Northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana remain under a winter weather advisory until Thursday morning.
The U.S. National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, said a large winter storm will continue to affect portions of the area through Thursday. Greatest impacts will be over southeast Montana, where periods of moderate to heavy snowfall and blowing snow will produce whiteout conditions at times through Wednesday night.
Elsewhere, a clipper dropping in from the northwest will bring a period of light snow later Wednesday afternoon and night, with light snow accumulations possible, greatest over the southern mountain and upslope areas.
Snowfall accumulations — according to the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. Tuesday — in Sheridan reached 7 inches; Big Horn accumulated 6.8 inches; Story accumulated 6 inches; Ranchester accumulated 5 inches; and Clearmont accumulated 3.6 inches.
Here are the most recent weather updates from Sheridan County.
U.S. National Weather Service
Significant areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected as winds gust to 45 mph, according to the U.S. National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana. Blizzard conditions will continue through Wednesday night. Many locations in the area will see more than a foot of snow by Thursday morning with large snow drifts.
Schools
• Sheridan County School District 3 announced virtual school Wednesday for all students kindergarten through 12th grade.
• Sheridan County School District 1 will resume normal school hours Wednesday.
• Sheridan County School District 2 will resume normal school hours Wednesday.
• Sheridan College and Sheridan College in Johnson County are closed Wednesday due to weather. All classes and activities at all SC and SCJC locations will be postponed or canceled. Students are encouraged to reach out to instructors with any questions.
Wyoming Department of Transportation road conditions
• Interstate 90: Closed between Sheridan and Buffalo at 4 a.m. Estimated opening time is six to eight hours.
• Interstate 90, Highway 14, Highway 16 and I-25 all remain open with advisories of slick roads, snowfall, blowing snow, black ice and drifted snow.
Government
• Sheridan County Courthouse will maintain normal operating hours Wednesday.
• Sheridan City Hall will maintain normal operating hours Wednesday.
A snow alert has been declared from Thursday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at noon. No parking on designated snow routes during this time. The city will be removing snow on these routes.
• The Hub on Smith will maintain normal operating hours Wednesday.