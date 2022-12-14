Downtown Sheridan winter stock
Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana remain under a winter weather advisory until Thursday morning.

The U.S. National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, said a large winter storm will continue to affect portions of the area through Thursday. Greatest impacts will be over southeast Montana, where periods of moderate to heavy snowfall and blowing snow will produce whiteout conditions at times through Wednesday night. 

