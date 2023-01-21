SHERIDAN — Local medical professionals shared the importance of completing routine check-ups annually.
Routine visits
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Medical Director Kristopher Schamber recommends individuals come in every year to complete a variety of exams. During the exams, doctors will go over their medical history from the previous visits and review any hospitalizations or procedures.
They also complete any health care maintenance needed, such as vaccines.
“A lot of things happen for a period of time without having any symptoms like cancer,” Schamber said. “We want to find the issue before it leads to hospitalization or death.”
Schamber also uses appointments to treat issues such as cholesterol or high blood pressure for routine patients.
Schamber recommends having a list of medications and health history throughout the year for the appointment.
“For older folks, it is a good idea to bring someone else along like a spouse, friend or child because the visits can get complicated and it is difficult to remember it all yourself,”he said.
Eye health
While many health care check ups require routine care, eyecare beats its own drum. Sheridan Eyecare Center Optometrist Sam Hoffmann recommends children the ages of 1, 3 and 5 come in every school year.
Between the ages of 1 and 8, there is a lot of plasticity and the brain is still developing; therefore, they want to ensure youth can equally see out of both eyes. If not, the child’s brain will not develop correctly and they will have difficulty seeing for the rest of their lives, Hoffmann said.
Hoffmann also recommends children in school come in every year to make sure that their eye health is not getting in the way of their schooling. Individuals that wear contact lens should be seen annually to make sure their corneal health is good, Hoffmann said.
For ages 40-65, Hoffmann recommends a visit every two to three years. For ages 65 and older, Hoffmann recommends coming in every one to two years.
Between 20-40, Hoffmann sees no immediate need for routine care. However, individuals that have health care issues, such as diabetes, should come in every year.
During the check-up, eye pressure and general health are checked. At this time, eyecare specialists will also prescribe glasses for those who need them.
“One thing that we check for is glaucoma, and many times you do not know you have it until it is too late,” Hoffmann said.
Sheridan Eyecare also attends to eye emergencies such as pink eye. Professionals also look for cataracts before they become too severe.
“In Sheridan, we have one cataract surgeon,” Hoffman said. “We are very fortunate to have Dr. Walker, and he is phenomenal.”
Hoffmann recommends making appointments a year in advance.
“Sheridan right now does not have enough eye doctors,” Hoffmann said. “We often are overwhelmed by patients and it can be very hard on the community.”
Dental work
Sheridan WYO Dental Office Manager Kristin Hoxie recommends coming in every six months for dental cleanings and other checkups. During the visit, X-rays will be completed along with routine dental cleanings.
“Our dental cleaning is a professional cleaning. We can get into the deeper tissues, and we can also check for any decay that has shown up between your teeth and below the gum line that you cannot get with your toothbrush,” Hoxie said.
They also use X-rays to make sure there is no infection with the roots of the teeth and that everything looks healthy.
Veteran care
The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System takes annual checkups to another level through its focus on not only medical issues but mental health issues as well.
To address physical needs, veterans must be enrolled in the program, and they are recommended to come in every year. To get enrolled, Sheridan VA Nurse CynDee Songer recommends reaching out to the eligibility teams, if they were not enrolled, they will be assigned a provider based on their needs.
The check up starts 30 minutes earlier than the designated time talking to a nurse. The nurse will address clinical reminders, such as smoking tobacco or alcohol use, and check vital signs.
The veteran's provider will then ask their own questions in addition to catching up on any other outside providers or changes they were not aware of. They will also review labs that were requested one week in advance of the appointment and review medications. Providers will also talk about any veteran concerns.
“You might think you are feeling well on the outside, but those labs might tell us more about what is happening on the inside to prevent anything harmful from developing further,” Songer said.
The veterans are also connected with a Patient-Aligned Care Team. Each team consists of a provider, a registered nurse, a licensed practical nurse and a medical care group. The PACT also consists of mental health providers such as a psychologist and social workers.
“One of the things we really value is mental health,” Songer said. “The psychologist and social worker will work directly with the veteran if they are having a mental health issue and they do not have to wait for an appointment.”
Songer said the importance of check ups are not just checking off boxes but also reading in between the lines. Songer said she notices if any veterans are just “off.” If veterans need further care than what the VA can provide, medical professionals communicate with specialists over video call within the hospital or in the veteran's home.
Medical teams believe that to have a healthy individual, patients need a complete team of medical professionals from different disciplines. That team also can include professionals in nutrition and spirituality.
From dental work to veteran care, a variety of annual check ups play a large role in staying healthy. The only routine check up that does not require annual care includes eye health. Besides focusing on the medical picture, there is a large emphasis on the mental aspects, demonstrated through the Sheridan VA’s PACT team.