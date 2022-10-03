Parent-teacher conferences

No matter the age of the student, teachers and administrators agree parent-teacher conferences are important.

 Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — With parental involvement at the center of attention in this year’s school board campaigns, teachers and administrators in Sheridan County said parent-teacher conferences still matter, though attendance by parents seems to wane as students age.

Typically, parent-teacher conferences happen twice per school year, once in the fall and once in late winter or early spring.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

