SHERIDAN — With parental involvement at the center of attention in this year’s school board campaigns, teachers and administrators in Sheridan County said parent-teacher conferences still matter, though attendance by parents seems to wane as students age.
Typically, parent-teacher conferences happen twice per school year, once in the fall and once in late winter or early spring.
In elementary school, teachers assign parents specific time slots during parent-teacher conferences to visit and according to administrators, this practice seems to increase attendance by parents.
As students age, though, the format is transferred to a walk-in schedule and attendance by parents declines.
“At the elementary level, it's nearly 100%, as they schedule specific time slots,” Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said of parental participation in parent-teacher conferences. “As you move up in age, the change to a new school (sixth grade and ninth grade) tends to be well attended, while it begins to decrease as they advance within that building.”
Kilbride added the decrease in participation by parents often has to do with becoming more familiar with various teachers. For example, the individual who taught a student freshman U.S. history could be the same person teaching government as a senior.
“We see a definite uptick in attendance when our teaching staff changes,” Kilbride said.
No matter the age of the student, though, teachers and administrators agree parent-teacher conferences are important.
“Ideally, teachers and parents have established general communication prior to conferences so that the conference can really zero in on the specific ways in which the student’s learning is progressing,” said Katie Medill, a language arts teacher at Sheridan Junior High School. “Given the communication opportunities nowadays, parents should be able to attend conferences with a general understanding of the curriculum so that they can utilize the one-on-one time with the teacher to focus on their student’s particular strengths to build upon and specific areas for growth and development.
“As a parent, I believe conferences are still important because although I always love the updates on what’s going on in the classroom and I can access reported grades, the parent-teacher conference is vital for me to understand the specifics of my child’s progress,” she added.
Lee Zimmer, SCSD1 curriculum director, said the importance of the parent-teacher conferences doesn’t change as children age, but the topics discussed likely do.
“Grades and test scores are only a small part of the child's educational story,” Zimmer said. “It is important to know how well your child gets along with others, especially at the elementary level. Middle school can be a challenging time for adolescents and their parents.
“Discussing these issues with a teacher or counselor can help parents know what is typical behavior for kids at different age levels,” Zimmer continued. “HIgh school students are merging toward independence, but still need guidance and support.”
While work schedules, familial obligations and other factors sometimes play a role in whether parents can attend parent-teacher conferences, school officials said those appointments are not the only ways parents can communicate with teachers throughout the school year.
“We encourage parent engagement, which includes conversations throughout the year with teachers whether through phone calls, in-person and emails, along with parent-teacher conferences,” Adsit said.
Zimmer agreed, noting creating circumstances for parents, students and teachers to reflect on a child’s educational pathway is “integral to future success.”