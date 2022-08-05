SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s last three-year strategic plan extended from 2017 to 2020, with the end of the plan coinciding with the beginning of a very new era in the business world.
When the last plan was created in 2017, the words “COVID-19 pandemic” were not a part of any business owner’s vocabulary. The idea of government-mandated shutdowns — and the supply chain issues, staffing shortages and inflation that have followed in the years since those shutdowns— would have seemed preposterous to many.
That makes the chamber’s 2022 strategic planning process more important than most, Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson said: a chance to check the post-pandemic pulse on local businesses and the Sheridan County community as a whole while planning for the future.
“There is a lot that is different in our world now,” Johnson said. “So it’s reasonable to assume this plan will look a little different than what we’ve had before.”
The chamber is just the latest economic development organization to engage in some planning for the future. Sheridan County Travel and Tourism recently worked on its own strategic plan, and the county’s Economic Development Task Force is currently circulating its “Thrive 2035” survey as it develops an overarching plan for economic development in Sheridan County.
The goal of the chamber’s strategic plan is the same as other organizations, Johnson said, to evaluate what is being done well, determine what needs aren’t being met yet and develop a list of priorities for the future.
In the 2017 strategic plan, some of those goals included driving retention and expansion of member businesses, being a proactive voice for the Sheridan business community and practicing responsible financial stewardship, Johnson said.
From those general priorities, the chamber board develops specific initiatives and programs, chamber board President Cody Sinclair said. For example, the last strategic planning document led to the board growing and improving its annual Ignite Conference, increasing advocacy for local businesses and taking advantage of opportunities to connect with local businesses, from Business After Hours events to new digital methods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Planning without action afterward isn’t really worth a whole lot,” Sinclair said. “It’s important we use this plan as a launching place for our real work.”
Both Sinclair and Johnson emphasized the strategic plan is a living document that can be altered and changed through the years, and the chamber board will review it on a yearly basis, Johnson said. But, for now, the new document will be a good first step, Sinclair said.
“We will hopefully hear some great feedback as we go through this process and hear from businesses and the community,” Sinclair said. “We look forward to hearing some new ideas and making a plan that meets the needs of our local businesses.”
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is contracting with Incite! Consulting Group’s Kari Anderson for this year’s strategic planning process. Anderson will be conducting a series of interviews and focus groups, consisting of business owners and community members, throughout the month of August as part of the process. The Chamber hopes to have a completed strategic planning document by this fall, Johnson said.
If you are interested in participating in a focus group, reach out to Johnson at 307-672-2485 to learn more.
Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.