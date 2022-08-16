Witzel Foundation gift

The Witzel Family Foundation recently granted the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center $25,000 to help further music education in Sheridan County. 

 

SHERIDAN — The Witzel Family Foundation recently granted the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center $25,000 to help further music education in Sheridan County. Through the purchase of updated sound equipment and in support of performances in the WYO’s 2022-2023 Education Series, this grant will be used to enhance the community’s experience at the WYO.

“The Witzel Family Foundation is deeply committed to furthering music education in Sheridan county; we believe our donations to the WYO Theater are being used well to promote this mission in our community," said JT Craft, board member of the Witzel Foundation. "Keep up the good work WYO Theater!”

