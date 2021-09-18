SHERIDAN — The Wolf Creek Wrangle, an annual fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, may be one of the most challenging trail runs Sheridan has to offer.
Race coordinators, set up at historic dude ranch, Eatons’ Ranch, don’t trim stray tree branches or fill in holes. Instead, runners experience the highs and lows of natural hills, rock slides and forestry as they trek through Eatons’ fields and greenery bordering Bighorn National Forest land.
“There isn’t a race like this in all of Sheridan county,” said Mike Horner, a participant who has run the Wolf Creek Wrangle for six years.
Runners are expected to be prepared for the challenge of the sneaky, trail Horner said. They have to be agile, mobile and able to dance around rocks, watch for branches and be on the lookout for wildlife.
Horner, who has been running ultra trail races for 10 years, spends many months before the Wolf Creek Wrangle training for the race. He runs trails similar to Wolf Creek’s, such as Tongue River Canyon, Penrose Trail in Story and trails throughout the Bighorn National Forest.
As well as practicing in environments like what can be expected on the trail, he runs 8 miles every morning and does strength training and yoga. Horner eats a low-carb diet that consists of lean meats, like fish and turkey, and lots of vegetables. With proper training, runners can never fully know how the trail will look or what to expect from the environment.