SHERIDAN — A woman has died after allegedly falling off Steamboat Point in the Bighorn Mountains.
Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Levi Dominguez said his office received a report at around 5:50 a.m. of a female who had fallen off of Steamboat Point.
The reporting party was not sure where she was and cellphone service remained an issue, so SCSO deputies responded to the site along with Dayton Fire-Rescue, Sheridan County Search and Rescue and Sheridan Fire-Rescue, attempting to locate the reporting party and victim.
At around 7:15 a.m., emergency responders located the woman, dead, opposite the trail side of Steamboat Point.
Details regarding how the woman fell and died are unknown at this point, and Dominguez said he could not release age or name at this time, as next of kin had not yet been notified. More information will be released as it is acquired.
Responding agencies included the above listed agencies, in addition to Wyoming Highway Patrol, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and U.S. Forest Service personnel.