SHERIDAN — In Fourth Judicial Court Thursday, Nicole Goswick was sentenced to not less than two years and no more than five years for endangering children to be served at Wyoming Women's Center. This will be a consecutive sentence with prior charges in Park County.
In February 2021, an officer noticed that a vehicle was driving suspiciously, slowing down and speeding up, according to court documents. The male driver kept reaching across the console and the officer pulled over the vehicle on suspicion that it was stolen. After running the plates, the vehicle came back as stolen from Thermopolis.
Goswick was apprehended, while a bench warrant was pending in a different county. Officers searched the vehicle. Liquid methamphetamine was found in Goswick’s purse, a violation of her probation. There were children in the vehicle.