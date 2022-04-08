SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips deferred prosecution in the case of Shaunelle Kelley, 27, Thursday and imposed a three-year probation sentence.
According to court documents, Kelley pleaded guilty to one count of false swearing, or lying while filling out nonjudicial or nonadministrative documents, during a change of plea hearing in February. False swearing is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison, a $2,000 fine or both.
After her father passed away in September 2018, Kelley applied for and received his combat veterans tax exemption on vehicle registration three times throughout 2019 and 2020, despite no longer being eligible for the benefit after her father’s death, court documents indicate.
Kelley’s prosecution will be deferred — and no conviction will be entered — so long as she performs well on probation.