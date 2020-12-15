SHERIDAN — A 72-year-old woman was sentenced on multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit forgery in 4th Judicial District Court Monday.
Patricia Wilson faced sentencing for two counts of fraud by check and one charge of conspiracy to commit forgery. The fraud charges stem from Wilson writing checks from a closed account to her landlord to pay rent.
The conspiracy charge stems from Wilson collaborating with her daughter, Christina Schaal, to essentially steal $100,000 by forging a check to First Federal Bank & Trust then wiring money elsewhere.
Wilson was sentenced to three to five years imprisonment on all charges, but those terms were suspended in lieu of at least three years of probation and an order to repay the money to First Federal Bank and Trust and Sheridan Community Federal Credit Union.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said it's unlikely the financial institutions will see the full amount repaid as Wilson lives on a fixed income and is only able to repay a small amount each month. She is jointly responsible with her daughter for repaying the amount fraudulently taken.