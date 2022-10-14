SHERIDAN — It is noted within the pottery community that the development of a kiln indicates a clear conviction of a commitment to an ongoing labor-intensive process that pursues artistic vision within personal work.
This is the sentiment Sheridan College team members have pursued while installing a hand-built, 23-foot-long wood-burning train kiln fired for the first time Oct. 9. The kiln will burn for approximately four days and cool for another four to five days.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our students and faculty to once again connect with the arts community in our region,” said Walt Tribley, Sheridan College president. “This project was made possible because of the strength of that community art vision and support.”
Sheridan College partnered with Stephen Mullins, the owner of Red Bison Studio, to lead the design and build of the kiln. Mullins contacted Simon Levin, a pottery artist and wood-fire kiln expert based in Pawnee, Illinois, to aid the project. After taking a workshop from Levin a few years back, Mullins knew Levin to be a wealth of information on wood-fire kilns due to his experiences building kilns all over the country and internationally.
“A lot of things changed during the design process with Simon’s help,” Mullins said. “What’s cool with the final design is how much flexibility we have created. We planned for the most beneficial outcomes for an educational setting that has just transformed the original idea.”
The design allows the front and back portions of the kiln to fire simultaneously. By doing so, the front portion of the kiln will fire traditional anagama burns, while the catenary arch built on the backside will fire specialized and unique effects. The kiln fires for 48-72 hours straight while artists continuously add wood to build the temperature to 2,400 degrees Fahrenheit. The ash from the wood melts and forms a glaze on the surface of the pots. These extreme circumstances reveal intense beauty in their wake.
“It’s kind of this ancient process that’s held its own within a contemporary interest over time,” Levin said. “You have control from start to finish while making a piece, which is what made me fall in love with wood-firing years ago because you can’t just drop it in like a toaster oven and be done — all your actions determine how it will look.”
Effects vary endlessly depending on factors such as clay body, wood source, duration of firing, temperature, stacking and atmosphere, among other things. Each variable enhances the individual identity behind the work.
“Opening the kiln is like Christmas,” Sheridan College Art Department Chair Rod Dugal said. “The beauty reveals itself over multiple viewings with new depths each time.”
The building of the kiln took two weeks to complete with the help of community volunteers and a passion for pottery.
“It will empower students to make their work from start to finish, and I think it will become a hub in a way – one person does not work alone to fire the kiln, rather they are relying on each other to finish the work,” Levin said. “It builds a community among all the artists there, which is empowering.”
Tribley agrees that the kiln will draw outsiders to the community.
“Wyoming, Montana, and Colorado all have a large community of potters and I believe this project will link those communities and create a dialogue about art and education right here in our state,” Tribley said. “I believe developing a wood-burning kiln will create networking, education, and just pure excitement for the arts community."