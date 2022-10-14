SHERIDAN — It is noted within the pottery community that the development of a kiln indicates a clear conviction of a commitment to an ongoing labor-intensive process that pursues artistic vision within personal work.

This is the sentiment Sheridan College team members have pursued while installing a hand-built, 23-foot-long wood-burning train kiln fired for the first time Oct. 9. The kiln will burn for approximately four days and cool for another four to five days.

