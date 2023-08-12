SHERIDAN — A tree can be cut down for a number of reasons, but its story can continue.

Many trees throughout Sheridan County have been given new life as sculptures, carved into ice cream cones or howling wolves, among other creations. While the woodcarving process can take a month, the sculpture brightens up a space and sparks conversation throughout generations, Sawzart owner Randy Burch said.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you