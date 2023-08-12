SHERIDAN — A tree can be cut down for a number of reasons, but its story can continue.
Many trees throughout Sheridan County have been given new life as sculptures, carved into ice cream cones or howling wolves, among other creations. While the woodcarving process can take a month, the sculpture brightens up a space and sparks conversation throughout generations, Sawzart owner Randy Burch said.
“In 2012, a Tree Assessment and Management Plan was developed for Kendrick Park by Wyoming State Forestry. In that plan, 5% of the trees in Kendrick Park were identified as Overmature,” city of Sheridan Parks Superintendent Steve Gage wrote an informational letter. “This basically means that these trees were no longer growing in size and were experiencing considerable dieback in the canopy.”
In 2013, the Sheridan Parks Division started to cut down those problem trees.
Former Parks Manager Chuck Carbert came up with the idea to carve leftover tree stumps into sculptures. Retired teacher David Peterson facilitated the completion of the first sculptures in 2013.
“Peterson accepted the task and immediately got to work numbering each of the trees and enlisting some creative thinking students from the art class at SHJS in early March,” Justin Sheely wrote in The Sheridan Press April 12, 2013. “After the students developed the concept of an ice cream cone for Tree No.2, Peterson decided to start it first and have it completed before the Kendrick Ice Cream Stand opened this year.”
For the next two summers, Peterson completed seven different sculptures in Kendrick Park, with each sculpture taking approximately 30-40 hours to complete.
“Peterson often had to stop his work to answer questions from curious residents and park visitors who were drawn to the spectacle of a chainsaw-wielding man with a handlebar mustache chipping away at the eight-foot tree stump,” Sheely wrote.
With every sculpture, Peterson followed a similar pattern, cut out the general shape and continue to progress to smaller tools for details, all while battling moisture. With woodcarving, moisture is a blessing and a curse.
Moisture makes carving through hard wood easier but can also cause the separation of the wood grain when the water content leaves the wood. To combat the separation, wax is applied to the exposed wood grain to trap moisture.
When the wood is cut into a general shape, the carver applies wax to the shape, then allows the wood to sit for roughly a week or two to allow the water to escape slowly from the side of the wood. After, the wood is carved down, leaving an inch or two of thickness above the final cut. Wax is applied again to the top and bottom grains, letting it sit for a few days. If a split does start to develop, the carver must apply more wax to force the water to move elsewhere.
After waxing, the wood is ready to be carved.
Burch first starts with a chainsaw to create a general shape of a sculpture. Following the chainsaw, Burch uses sanders and die grinders for smaller details.
To finish off the sculpture, paint or stain can be applied, along with an additional coat of wax to maintain the moisture seal for the first year.
Gage estimates the Kendrick Park sculptures will last roughly 10-15 years in the weather.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.