SHERIDAN — Academics for All honors Kevin Woodrow with the Summit Award this week.
Woodrow is a senior at Sheridan High School with an unweighted GPA of 3.979 (adjusting for his advanced courses, moves it even higher). Those advanced courses include calculus, English and literature.
Woodrow nominated his pre-calculus teacher Tim Daniels as his choice for an Outstanding Educator award.
“He helped me get through the class during COVID-19 and would meet with me on Zoom to help me understand new material,” Woodrow said.
Daniels said Woodrow is a respectful young man with unlimited potential.
“He is athletic, intelligent and good to people. I challenged Kevin last year to step up his game a couple times, and he did just that. I love students who have to battle some adversity in their lives, and come out better people,” Daniels said. “He is going to be successful in life because of his kindness toward people, his work ethic and his ability to overcome obstacles. We are in a time in our lives where we are looking for people to step up and make a difference. Kevin will be one of those people.”
Woodrow played trumpet in the band his first two years. For athletics, he participated in cross-country as a freshman, basketball for his first three years and tennis for his last three years. He placed fourth in the state tennis tournament as a senior, doing it the hard way. He was in quarantine during the regional tournament, so was seeded last at state; meaning he met the first seed in the first match and then had to fight all the way back in the consolation bracket.
Woodrow recognizes the efforts of his tennis coach Bob Faurot.
“Mr. Faurot was always there giving you props and encouraging you win or lose,” Woodrow said. He always had little tips that would help out greatly in matches and was always cheering you on even if you were losing bad.”
He is currently reading George Orwell’s cautionary book “1984,” stating “I like “1984” because it makes you think about government that has too much control and we need to be wary about that in this day and age.”
In addition to extracurricular activities that are part of the athletic programs, Woodrow was an umpire and coach in recreation league baseball for two summers. Usually umpiring sixth-graders and coaching first- and second-graders. He was a McDonald’s employee during his junior year, working mostly as a cook, but also at the counter, and was entrusted with closing-up responsibilities.
Woodrow plans to attend college in Wyoming. His initial plan was to attend the University of Wyoming with the financial assistance of an Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship, and then following in his father’s footsteps with a career in the U. S. Army. Currently he is looking at attending Sheridan College for two years and then UW in pursuit of a degree in mechanical engineering. The Army would still be an option, either via a commission or an enlistment.
Kevin’s parents are Kevin and Vickie Woodrow.