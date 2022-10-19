SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council members discussed the Goose Creek restoration project currently underway with the Army Corps of Engineers at their meeting Monday, with at least one councilor expressing some concern with part of the project.
Councilor Steve Brantz noted that the work being done in Washington Park, located on Coffeen Avenue, has significantly reduced the usable portion of the park.
“In respect to Washington Park, obviously I know why they had to do what they did, but you know that was a valuable community park for that eastern part of the community,” Brantz said. “So there’s concern that we’re taking something away that pretty much has always been identified in all of our master planning as community parks.”
Brantz encouraged council to look at ways of replacing that community asset in the future.
The ecosystem restoration project got its start in 2014, when the city of Sheridan and the Army Corps of Engineers entered into a feasibility agreement to evaluate the flood control channel for potential restoration.
That restoration could include channel function, improving fish and wildlife habitat, recreation and reestablishing connectivity with parts of the creek.
In February 2019, the city signed into a project partnership agreement with the ACOE to move forward.
Several areas of the Goose Creeks were identified as where improvements could be made, with the most visible to the community in Thorne-Rider Park, where an oxbow is being added back into the creek to allow for more riparian habitat, and Washington Park, where a large portion of the park was excavated to allow for additional wetland habitat and riparian areas.
Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer noted the habitat areas may look rough for a couple years, as the new ecosystem establishes itself, but said it would eventually include robust vegetation along the stream bank.
Mercer said the ACOE intends to install some interpretive and educational signage along the creek where it has been working, asking community members to stay out of the new habitat areas as they establish and explaining the work that was done.
The concrete chutes that go through downtown Sheridan are also part of the project, and are currently part of a three-year general investigation study. One option being considered in that area, which include the confluence of the creeks, is to convert the concrete chute to a more natural flow channel, allowing for connectivity for fish passage and recreational opportunities.
Not including the concrete chutes, the total cost of the restoration project is roughly $10.6 million, with about $8 million of that covered by federal dollars.
Mercer said while the project is not yet complete, community members can see the changes in the creek already, especially from Thorne-Rider Park, where the oxbow is in place and riffles have been added.