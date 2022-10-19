Goose Creek Construction_KC 003.jpg
Heavy equipment moves large rocks in Goose Creek as part of a habitat restoration project at Washington Park Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council members discussed the Goose Creek restoration project currently underway with the Army Corps of Engineers at their meeting Monday, with at least one councilor expressing some concern with part of the project.

Councilor Steve Brantz noted that the work being done in Washington Park, located on Coffeen Avenue, has significantly reduced the usable portion of the park.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

