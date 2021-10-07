SHERIDAN — Representatives of San Francisco-based land use firm Gruen Gruen and Associates are in town this week beginning work on a new study of Sheridan County’s housing assets.
According to Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller, Aaron Gruen and Debra Jeans have had a busy first week in Sheridan, taking a tour of the city’s housing assets and conducting dozens of interviews with local realtors, brokers, developers, builders and foundations.
The study, which particularly focuses on housing needs in the municipalities of Sheridan, Dayton and Ranchester, will consider community demographics and current housing inventory to determine what types of housing are especially needed, according to Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner.
The study will be a joint effort between the county, city of Sheridan and the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority, with each entity contributing dollars to the project. It will be the first joint housing study since 2006, according to SEEDA Administrator Robert Briggs.
Before embarking on their housing tour on Monday, Gruen and Jeans spoke before the Sheridan County commissioners about the project.
Gruen said the project would involve reviewing secondary data, such as housing data and demographic data, along with conducting in-person interviews and on-site visits.
“The result of that work is going to be a story,” Gruen said. ”It will tell us what your supply of housing is; what your demand for housing is; what your cost burden for housing is; and (whether) there are any policies that would be beneficial to remedy the shortfall and deficiency in housing.”
What makes this study different from others the organization has performed is it will “look at the economics of developing housing” in Sheridan, Gruen said.
“You can have demand for hamburgers, but if the price of meat goes way up, people may not be willing to pay the price to make hamburgers profitable to sell,” Gruen said. “Housing’s the same way. You can have a demand for housing, but the economics of producing it can make it not profitable for the developers. So one of the things we want to look at is what are the economics of developing housing here, and are there policies or actions we can take that would make it more profitable?”
Gruen said he hoped to end the process by presenting local governments with a short list of realistic next steps that can be easily acted on.
“We don’t recommend things people aren’t going to do,” Gruen said. “So one of the things we try to do is figure out what is acceptable and doable and focus on the things people are actually willing to do…We try to figure out what you’re able to pull off, because there’s only so much time and resources you all have, so we have to narrow in on ‘What are these few things we can do right?’”
The study is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to Sanner.