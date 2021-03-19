CHEYENNE — With the goal of supporting Wyoming businesses and organizations in building a stronger workforce, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is offering funding through the Workforce Development Training Fund and Apprenticeship State Expansion grant programs.
The WDTF has been in existence since 2007, and the ASE was recently created.
“The Workforce Development Training Fund grants and the Apprenticeship State Expansion grants provide excellent opportunities for businesses to grow and for employees to increase their value to their employers,” DWS WDTF Program Lead Sharon Geissler said.
The WDTF is a unique Wyoming-based program connecting employers with professional development opportunities to increase employee skills. The grants specifically created to support Wyoming businesses include:
• Business training grants: Teach new skills or re-train current employees; Upgrade the skills of your current employees.
• Pre-hire grants: Train potential employees before job placement.
• Internship grants: Structured, work-based learning experiences to enhance knowledge and skills.
• Apprenticeship grants: Development of an industry-specific workforce for businesses or industries where there is a shortage of skilled workers.
The ASE program is dedicated to showing the benefits of apprentice training by providing funding that helps offset apprenticeship costs.
To learn more about these programs and grants, see trainwyo.org or call 307-777-8717.