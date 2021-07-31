SHERIDAN — With a little help from a friend and a talent for salesmanship, 12-year-old Ashtyn Verley recently earned $420 at her lemonade stand near her home at the intersection of Absaraka Street and De Smet Avenue.
But instead of going on a shopping spree, the young entrepreneur donated the proceeds to one of her favorite causes — her love of cats — the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue.
Verley said she manned the lemonade stand for four days, July 20-23, with the help of her friend Sierra Tracey, selling a combination of pink lemonade, cookies she made with the help of her mom, Annie Verley, and other “breakfast goods.”
The youngster copied the idea from friends, who also used a lemonade stand to raise money for spending money for a trip to Washington state.
“I thought it might be fun,” she said. “But I didn’t need the money to spend on anything, so I thought I’d do it for Second Chance.”
At first her father, Mike Verley, said he didn’t even know about the stand, only finding out about his daughter’s efforts when running an errand for work that took him by the family’s home.
“I said, ‘Good luck,” he said. “It’s a four-way stop there. It gets a lot of traffic.
“I did it when I was a kid, but if I made two bucks I thought I was doing good,” he added. “I think it’s great that she donated it all to Second Chance.”
The 12-year-old salesperson said the only hiccup was a thunderstorm that cut one day’s sales short. Still, the effort went better than expected.
“It was a really thick envelope of money,” said Rachel Kristiansen, animal care director at Second Chance of Verley’s donation. “It’s so helpful, whether it's cash or actual items.
“Our biggest thing right now is we have all these kittens that need to be fixed before they can be adopted out,” she added. “That donation, that’s eight kittens that can be fixed and then adopted. It really helps.”
Donating to Second Chance only seemed natural, according to Verley. After all, most of her six cats, including one the family is currently fostering, have come from the shelter. That includes the family’s most recent addition, a black-and-white kitten she’s named Soxxs.
And if her recent effort wasn’t enough, Verley said she’s already planning another fundraiser by selling fresh produce from the family garden.
“Same place and stuff, just a different product,” she said.
Verley isn’t the only local youth to recently provide Second Chance with needed donations and supplies.
Kristiansen said 10-year-old Zylee Williams of Girl Scout Troop No. 1265, with the help of her family, recently showed up at the cat shelter with a car full of supplies purchased with money she raised through cookie sales.
According to her mother, Sonni Williams, the Girl Scout sold more than 1,600 boxes of cookies earlier in the year, with the youngster able to donate up to 50 cents per box.
“(Zylee) decided at the beginning of cookie season (in February) that she wanted to donate half her proceeds this year to a local dog/cat shelter,” her mom said. “She loves animals.”
Some donations are smaller but just as special, Kristiansen said, such as a $14-donation by 8-year-old Naomi Egging.
“Me and my neighbors started a club that helps the environment,” Egging said in a handwritten note to Second Chance. “We chose to raise money with a lemonade stand and want to give the money to you.”
Kristiansen said it’s exciting to see young people take such an active role in helping their community.
“It’s so great to see,” she said. “If I was a kid and I made $400, I would have gone shopping.
“It’s heartwarming to see kids in this community be so selfless.”