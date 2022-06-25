SHERIDAN — Thoughtful, responsible cattle management is critical to Wyoming’s ag industry, the third-largest economic driver in the state.
“Wyoming’s greatest resource is our open spaces, especially if you think about the cowboy mystique and how the state relies on that cowboy image, from a marketing and tourism standpoint,” Steve Paisley, University of Wyoming Extension Beef Cattle Specialist said.
Wyoming farmers and ranchers manage a majority of the lands in the state, whether through state leases, federal leases or on private land, Paisley said. It’s important, he continued, that producers remain current on production practices from a sustainability and profitability standpoint, but also to maintain a good relationship with the consumer.
To that end, the Extension Office offers periodic training across the state in a variety of areas, Paisley said.
The University of Wyoming Extension Office is offering a Beef Quality Assurance & Beef Management Workshop from 3-6 p.m. July 1 at the Sheridan Extension Office, led by UW Extension Educator Alex Orozco-Lopez. Completing one of the workshops allows participants to become Beef Quality Assurance Certified, meaning producers may be able to capture more value from their market cattle.
The Beef Quality Assurance certification is a voluntary program started by producers in the early 1980s.
It is designed to address quality and consistency, and more importantly, to provide consumer confidence in the products that beef producers are producing, Paisley said. Today, all of the major packing plants require the large-scale feedlots be BQA certified.
“If you work back up the chain, the feedlots are required to have that certification, so often if you market your cattle in the fall, it is important to be BQA certified. It opens your cattle up to more avenues for marketing,” Paisley said.
Orozco-Lopez said he hopes to reach ranchers and producers with the training, which will cover proper vaccination procedures from storage to sanitation. The second part of the workshop will focus on beef management, from production and drought management. Orozco-Lopez said he is working on including a Sheridan veterinarian in the class, who will cover recommended vaccines for the Sheridan area and local disease information.
“Vaccines can be site-specific … some parts of the state might have an outbreak of something like pink eye, while another part of the state might not have that outbreak,” Orozco-Lopez said.
A BQA certification requires a renewal every two years, and includes training on herd safety and biosecurity.
“Our ability to stay current, and our ability to address consumers’ concerns in a positive manner is important to our industry. It is important to maintain beef demand and important that we continue to address and improve our quality and consistency,” Paisley said. “And, it is important that we maintain and improve our consumer confidence in our product.”
For more information, contact Orozco-Lopez at aorozcol@uwyo.edu or call 307-283-1192. An RSVP to the training is encouraged but not required.