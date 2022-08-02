SHERIDAN — Representing Wyoming as the only seventh-grade student to participate, Mason Atherton traveled to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the 2022 National Science Bee from July 17-20. Atherton competed against 20 other students from the United States and around the world to gain the opportunity.
“It was a once in a lifetime experience,” Atherton said. “It took a lot to get there.”
Before traveling, Atherton had to compete in a regional competition and place in the top six. The regional competition was hosted online, and Atherton placed fifth overall, with 17 points.
Once Atherton made it to nationals, competition started to ramp up.
In total, there were six preliminary rounds with four playoff rounds. In each preliminary round, there were 30 questions and in each playoff round there were 35.
Questions ranged from body systems to astronomy, with every question being within the world of science. Some questions got specific enough that students had to recall names.
To prepare for the wide variety of questions, Atherton studied a spectrum of concepts. The main key to studying was finding out how questions would be worded and what type of answers judges expected. Going into next year, Atherton said he will have a better idea of the best method to study. Along with the complicated questions, another challenge was answering those questions before everyone else.
“The hardest part for them was getting buzzed in,” Atherton’s mom, Angela Atherton, said. “There were so many other students trying to hit that buzzer too.”
Students that answered the questions before the judge finished reading the question gained extra points, causing a madhouse when buzzing in.
In the end, Atherton earned a total of seven points, which he said put him about in the middle of the pack in terms of competition.
Next year, Atherton plans to go back and earn a higher title, encouraging other students from Wyoming to join him.
“I had a lot of fun,” Atherton said. “It was great to experience that whole event and it was a really good opportunity.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.