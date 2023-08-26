SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School has a new principal at the helm this year who hopes to support the school’s literacy and community engagement efforts during her tenure.
Principal Katy Worman was hired to take over for former principal Mary Legler, who retired this past year after serving in the role for more than a decade. Worman brings a wealth of experience and a diverse background to her new position and said she’s eager to grow the close-knit Catholic school community.
Worman grew up in Florida, and taught at the middle school and high school level there before moving to Laramie in 2014. She earned a doctorate degree in education from the University of Wyoming and a minor in women’s and gender studies, which led her to begin working at a women’s prison. Eventually, she founded Wyoming Pathways from Prison, a project designed to prevent incarcerated people from reoffending by offering them no-cost college credits and education.
Worman and her husband, who grew up on a ranch in Ucross, moved to Sheridan in 2020 and have been living here ever since. She worked for a brief stint in Sheridan County School District 1 and was an adjunct instructor for various colleges, including UW. Having graduated from a Catholic high school in Florida, she said she eventually started looking for an opportunity to return to the Catholic school community.
“There is a strong sense of community, I think, in the Catholic schools, and I've always been drawn to it in my own schooling experiences,” Worman said. “It's a very supportive community. Not just in education, but life-wise. They support people, and they teach you to support others.”
Worman said a few years ago, she spent time learning the ropes of school administration with Legler. When the principal position opened up in May, Worman applied and was hired soon after.
Worman said one of her main focuses as principal will be to strengthen Holy Name’s reading initiatives.
“We're working to really build strong readers by giving them access to great books and ample opportunities to read. We’re going to be working with parents to really support that at home,” she said. “Reading opens students up to new ideas, to new issues and society and culture. It introduces them to complex sentence structures at a young age, and it starts modeling how to be good readers and writers. So it's just such a multifaceted skill.”
Another objective Worman has is to help Holy Name engage the community at large and provide service to others, something for which she said the Catholic community is known.
Paul Graslie, president of the Holy Name school board, said Worman’s extensive experience and vision for the school’s future stood out to him during the hiring process.
“She has a really strong background, which is good for us … she also grew up as a student of a Catholic school, so she kind of knows what we're about,” Graslie said. “She’s trying to keep building upon our brand and community and just really making sure we have a very high level of academics.”
As Worman becomes acquainted with the staff, families and students of Holy Name, she said she’s continually been impressed with the positive climate and is ready to face the coming years head on.
“I hope to be here for a long time. I didn't take this as a short-term job, I took it to be here for the long haul,” Worman said. “I think I’m really set for success.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.