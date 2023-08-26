08.26 Worman feature 001_CE.jpg
Holy Name Catholic School Principal Katy Worman , right, chats with community members and grabs a bite to eat at Holy Name's Back to School night, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. This will be Worman's first year as principal.

 Caroline Elik | The Sheridan Pre

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School has a new principal at the helm this year who hopes to support the school’s literacy and community engagement efforts during her tenure.

Principal Katy Worman was hired to take over for former principal Mary Legler, who retired this past year after serving in the role for more than a decade. Worman brings a wealth of experience and a diverse background to her new position and said she’s eager to grow the close-knit Catholic school community.

