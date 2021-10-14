09-06-21 Don King Days 9web.jpg
Miles Williams readies for his third steer roping go-round at the 33rd annual Don King Days at the Big Horn Equestrian Center Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Williams earned 19.02.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Wrangler Team Roping Championships will host an event in Sheridan Oct. 30-31.

Trophy buckles, saddles and cash prizes will be awarded. 

WTRC dress code and membership is required.

For more information, see wranglerteamroping.com.

