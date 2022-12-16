SHERIDAN — Republican Women of Sheridan volunteers will place wreaths on cemetery plots of all veterans in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Saturday.
Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, locals will place donated wreaths on plots throughout the cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America.
Last year, Wreaths across America held more than 3,100 ceremonies around the country, placing 2.4 million wreaths for interred veterans.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery started by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.