Wreaths across America
Republican Women of Sheridan County and other volunteers placed wreaths across veterans’ graves at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

 Allayana Darrow | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Republican Women of Sheridan volunteers will place wreaths on cemetery plots of all veterans in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Saturday. 

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, locals will place donated wreaths on plots throughout the cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America. 

